Stolen car found submerged in Cape Coral canal

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
canal
Credit: WINK News

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a reportedly stolen car found submerged in a canal.

According to police, the car was found near Northeast Second Street after a kayaker discovered it while in the water on Friday.

CCPD reports that no person was found inside the vehicle upon inspection.

It remains unclear how the vehicle ended up inside the canal.

Police have not disclosed how long the vehicle was inside the waters.

