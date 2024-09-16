Veterans hit the water in Naples

WINK News
Collier County teachers have come to an agreement with the school district in their contract negotiations.
The North Port Police Department is on the search for a man who committed battery on an officer, among other charges.
A survivor of childhood sexual abuse finally feels free after her abuser receives three life sentences.
A man accused of kidnapping and sexual assault will be held without bond.
The 13th edition of 239 Fest is coming next month and will feature 16 local punk, ska and reggae bands.
While the boat has since gotten out from underneath the bridge, it’s raised some questions about safety for onlookers.
Mike Hadsell has trained many animals in his lifetime, but the newest member of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue dive team, Splash the Asian small-clawed otter, is a first, even for him.
Scrolling through your phone might seem like a fun way to pass the time, but new research shows it can actually make you feel even more bored and unhappy.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will personally oversee the investigation into the second assassination attempt on former President Trump.
A mangled car is all that remains from a crash that took the lives of four young people.
Two vicious fires left families’ homes and lives in ruins. Now, we are learning what help they are getting until their lives can be put back together.
Law enforcement is holding a press conference on the attempt of former President Donald Trump’s life at his West Palm Beach golf course.
The Matanzas Pass Bridge has reopened to traffic after it was shut down for hours when a boat crashed into it.
The Florida Department of Transportation has announced the temporary closure of the Little Pine Island Bridge.
Naples has been taking veterans fishing for ten years.
Every September, a local group of captains and anglers hosts an event to take soldiers on the water.
More than 130 troops and 65 captains were at the Naples Take a Soldier Fishing event.
Everything is taken care of for soldiers in attendance. They don’t have to plan anything in advance; they just have to show up.
The soldiers aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy themselves.
Each boat has a full crew that takes the group to the best fishing spots.
One captain loves this part of the year so much, he claims it’s his favorite weekend.
“These guys are an inspiration. They should be an inspiration to everybody in this country. This is the 10th year I’ve been doing this. It’s my favorite weekend of the entire year. And I just am proud of these guys,” said fishing captain Bill Sullivan.
For those in attendance, it’s more than a fishing trip. This is a way to honor those who protect our freedom.