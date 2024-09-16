WINK News

Watch Now

Veterans hit the water in Naples

Published: Updated:
Veterans hit the water in Naples

Naples has been taking veterans fishing for ten years.

Every September, a local group of captains and anglers hosts an event to take soldiers on the water.

More than 130 troops and 65 captains were at the Naples Take a Soldier Fishing event.

Everything is taken care of for soldiers in attendance. They don’t have to plan anything in advance; they just have to show up.

The soldiers aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy themselves.

Each boat has a full crew that takes the group to the best fishing spots.

One captain loves this part of the year so much, he claims it’s his favorite weekend.

“These guys are an inspiration. They should be an inspiration to everybody in this country. This is the 10th year I’ve been doing this. It’s my favorite weekend of the entire year. And I just am proud of these guys,” said fishing captain Bill Sullivan.

For those in attendance, it’s more than a fishing trip. This is a way to honor those who protect our freedom.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.