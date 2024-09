Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot start to the workweek as most will stay dry throughout the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Monday will be a hot day for Southwest Florida as few areas will experience showers along the coast. Tropical moisture will bring more rain for our communities throughout the middle of the workweek.”

Monday

Hot and mainly dry for your Monday plans.

Isolated rain and storms will be possible, with a few showers along the coast in the early afternoon, moving inland for the afternoon and evening.

Most of you will stay dry, as afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s.

Thanks to our nearly full moon, high tides will run a bit higher through Wednesday.

Tuesday

More rain and storms in the forecast with tropical moisture moving in.

We could see a few showers along the coast for the morning commute, but scattered rain and storms look more likely in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be quite hot and in the lower 90s.

Wednesday

Tropical moisture will linger across the area on Wednesday.

This moisture will lead to scattered rain and storms throughout the day, with more in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures remain quite hot and in the lower 90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 101 – 106°.

The Weather Authority is watching the tropics closely with Potential Tropical System 8 off the coast of South Carolina and Tropical Depression Gordon in the Central Atlantic.

Potential Tropical System 8 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Helene later Monday before landfall across the South Carolina coast this evening.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along portions of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina within the Tropical Storm Warning area through this evening.

The system will bring the potential for localized flooding and minor river flooding across southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina through tonight.

Coastal flooding and high surf are likely along portions of the southeastern U.S. coast over the next day or two.

Tropical Depression Gordon continues to move towards the west in the Central Atlantic.

While Gordon is forecast to turn to the north over the next few days, it is also forecast to strengthen into a Tropical Storm.

Regardless of this system’s strengthening, Gordon will not impact the United States or any other landmass.