Habitat for Humanity just got some big news regarding disaster recovery funds designed to make an impact on affordable housing projects across Southwest Florida.

The Lee and Hendry County non-profit applied for a grant back in April, and on Tuesday, the Lee County Board of Commissioners approved them for $50 million.

“This is an amazing feeling that we receive this level of support from our county,” said Becky Lucas, CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Lee and Hendry Counties, during an exclusive interview with WINK News.

It’s all a part of the long-term recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian, and the money will support the development of hundreds of new single-family homes.

“Providing affordable homeownership is key to long-term recovery,” explained Lucas.

But affordable homeownership can be tough to find, especially two years after Hurricane Ian when the need for affordable housing has grown tremendously.

“Currently we have eight to ten new families walk in our door every day needing housing help,” he said.

And that number is for Lee County alone.

Lucas said, “Currently, we’re working with over 300 families through our HUD-certified housing counseling services to get people on a path to affordable homeownership.”

The $50 million grant, which is an allocation of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will help complete two neighborhoods currently under construction: Heritage Heights in Fort Myers and McNeill Village in North Fort Myers.

Three additional projects – Diplomat South in Cape Coral, White Coral Estates in Fort Myers and Red Hibiscus in Bonita Springs – will also move forward thanks to this funding.

“The grant that we were approved for today are reimbursable funds,” explained Lucas. “That means this is not upfront funding. That means that we will be building first, spending the money first, and then getting reimbursed for those funds. What that means is that our donors and volunteers mean just as much to us today as we did prior to receiving this grant approval.”

The new homes will also be constructed using state-of-the-art hurricane protection.

“We are not building in a flood zone,” said Lucas. “Also, we are now building gold fortified homes, that is the most resilient home that can now be built… That means that it is extra impenetrable to winds in this area, and so the result of that means a lower home insurance bill for our families.”

If you are looking for an affordable home, Habitat for Humanity holds monthly informational meetings in both English and Spanish to educate the public about its affordable homeownership program.

Habitat offers homeownership opportunities to households who earn between 30-80% of the area median income.

A meeting schedule, application information and eligibility requirements can be found here: Habitat4Humanity.org/apply.

Since 1982, Habitat has successfully constructed and sold more than 1,846 affordable homes to qualified low-income families in both Hendry and Lee counties.