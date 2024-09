Korey Dickens Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly being responsible for a three-vehicle crash while driving under the influence in Cape Coral.

On Monday, at around 2 a.m., Cape Coral officers responded to a rollover crash at the 2200 block of Del Prado Blvd S.

Officers found a red Mercedes lying on its roof and heavily damaged. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the driver, 34-year-old Korey Dickens, had minor injuries. He was wearing a blue work shirt and black pants with no shoes or socks on.

A gray Nissan on the scene was also damaged in the crash. The driver and passenger of that vehicle told officers they were leaving the BP gas station when a red Mercedes struck their car.

A third vehicle, a black Jaguar, was also heavily damaged in the crash.

An investigation found that Dickens was at fault for the crash. While speaking with Dickens, officers noticed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

Officers found two empty mini bottles of Smirnoff Vodka and eight unopened mini bottles.

Dickens’ blood alcohol content was .335 when it was taken at a local hospital just after 4 a.m.

He reportedly caused $13,000 in damage to the Nissan and $11,000 in damage to the Jaguar.

He’s being charged with DUI influence of alcohol or drugs and DUI damage to property or person of another.