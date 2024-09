According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two 16-year-old boys have been connected to 5 stolen cars and 28 vehicle break-ins.

While they may have had a good run, their stealth ran out on Monday when they drove through a residential yard.

WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone spoke with the neighbor who heard it all and even talked to one of the boys. The neighbor ended up identifying the teen to the sheriff’s office later that day.

“They were flicking door handles. They’re just walking up and trying the door, and if the door opens, now they can get in,” said Chris Hall, Public information officer with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A summer of playing real life GTA has two teenagers facing multiple felony charges.

“There was a real thump sound that woke me up,” said neighbor Maxine Frank.

On Monday the two teens got their hands on a car and wound up right behind Franks house.

“These are the tire marks, and they obviously seen that they couldn’t get through here so they backed up and tried again, and when I came out just the back part of the car was showing,” said Frank,

That car was taken from a home in Port Charlotte. The teens drove it down to Jones Loop in Punta Gorda before finally ditching it off of Fair Haven Street back in Port Charlotte.

Minutes later, the cops were called but the boys were gone.

“They left on foot, walking. And by that time, I could hear a helicopter go over,” said Frank. “I went down the street and got the policeman and brought him up here.”

Once one of the boys were in cuffs, one teen told officers he stole the car to “Hang out” with the other.

“Yeah, and no, they wasn’t just hanging out. There’s more to the story than just hanging out,” said Frank.

That boy spilled even more information when he was in handcuffs.

He confessed to 28 total car burglaries, with five involving a stolen vehicle and said his friend was with him for all of them.

Despite being minors the two are facing multiple felonies and are not eligible for exemption or diversion programs.