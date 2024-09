The Shell Factory in North Fort Myers is set to close after nearly ninety years of business. The owner plans to sell the property, but what will happen to the hundreds of animals?

The Shell Factory is home to roughly 400 animals, including birds, sloths, lemurs and even a kangaroo.

Owner Pamela Kronin said they are her top priority as she prepares to shut down the Shell Factory.

Kronin said she’s 100% committed to caring for the animals until they find new homes. Credit: The Shell Factory & Nature Park

For now, they will all be taken care of at the Shell Factory 24/7.

She will be relying on community partners in and out of Florida to help relocate them all.

“We will make certain that their new homes are fabulous, and they’re in great places. It will be a rather expensive endeavor to try to do that, but it doesn’t matter,” Kronin said. “It’s just so important to us to make sure that happens.”

Same with the onsite restaurants, which will serve limited menus while supplies last.

The park’s final operating days will be this Friday through Sunday and next Friday through Saturday, Sept. 27 through the 29th.

It will be open each of those days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.