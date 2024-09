Credit: WINK News

Candidates competing for the Lee County School Superintendent title will face off to discuss issues and possible solutions.

From getting your children to and from school on time to teachers taking on subjects they know nothing about, the district has been exposed to several longstanding issues.

With the election just 47 days away, one of the most pervasive issues for Lee County Public Schools has been bus stops and safety, as children wait in darkness for their school buses to arrive.

The top two candidates are Dr. Denise Carlin, a retired educator with 32 years of experience in the Lee County School District, and attorney Victor Arias.

Both candidates will address their plans for tackling important issues for parents.

“I have many priorities, but I’ve narrowed them down to 5. Safe and secure schools increase student achievement, increase teacher recruitment and retention, ensure fiscal responsibility, and empower the voices of our parents,” said Carlin. Victor Arias. Credit: WINK News

“Many politics have been going into the school and the classroom. And I don’t think that’s correct. The classroom should be for teaching, and parents should have access. And I think the educators should have the liberty and freedom to teach what’s appropriate and the existing curriculum,” said Arias.

Carlin and Arias are set to face each other at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Mount Hermon Ministries.

An audience question and answer session will be held following the debate.