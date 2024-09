It is a win-win for vets and soon-to-be pets. Our sister radio station, WINK 96.9, is hosting its annual Pet for a Vet fundraiser.

For the third year in a row, WINK 96.9 is collaborating with the Wolfhounds Legacy in Punta Gorda. The organization adopts and trains service animals for local veterans.

Logan and Sadie are raising money all this week for Wolfhounds Legacy.

“We’ve heard stories this week from veterans that so badly need these service animals for either mobility or other maybe some neurological issues or PTSD,” said Logan.

Like Mark Fry, who is a veteran in Cape Coral with 2 service dogs.

“So there are times when I get agitated, annoyed, excited, and the next thing you know, the dog will be up at my side because it feels my anxiety,” Fry said.

Mark joined Wolfhound Legacy and is now the director of training.

This program provides companionship and support for our local veterans and a 2nd chance to rescue dogs.

“We rescue dogs from high-kill shelters or local shelters, depending on the needs. And we place them with veterans that are typically prescribed a service dog,” Fry said.

Logan and Sadie’s goal is to raise $15,000 by Friday morning.

If you want to donate to Wolfhounds Legacy and support this program and these dogs, click here.