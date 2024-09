Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Wednesday ahead; scattered storms are expected in the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “More sunshine is in the forecast for this Wednesday afternoon, meaning that temperatures will be hotter. Scattered rain and storms can be expected mainly inland for the afternoon and evening.”

Wednesday

Tropical moisture will linger across the area on Wednesday, leading to scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening.

While we can’t rule out a few showers along the coast, the majority of the rain will develop east of Interstate 75.

High temperatures will be a bit hotter and back in the lower to mid-90s.

Thursday

Slightly cooler start for the Thursday morning commute with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Scattered rain and storms will again be with us in the afternoon and evening, but the coverage of the rain looks slightly less than in the last few days.

Highs in the lower 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 99 – 104°.Â

Friday

Slightly drier air moves into Southwest Florida for Friday, leading to lesser rain across the area.

While we’ll see isolated rain and storms in the afternoon and evening, most of you will stay drier. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.Â

The Weather Authority is monitoring the remnants of Gordon as they continue to move north in the Central Atlantic.

While this area is being watched for possible strengthening, it will not impact the United States or any other landmass.Â

The Weather Authority is also monitoring the extended tropical outlook and is observing an area of interest that could develop in the Caribbean next week.

Historically speaking, systems that develop in the Western Caribbean tend to track North and into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Weather Authority is starting to see that trend in the weather models, which means we may be tracking a strengthening system next week.

Again, this area hasn’t developed yet, and the Weather Authority will keep an eye on the tropics and let you know if anything will be of concern.Â

Stay with WINK News, The Weather Authority, for the latest in the tropics.