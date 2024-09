Ginobeba Obregon Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

An Immokalee woman has been arrested after allegedly leaving a puppy inside of a hot truck for over an hour while she shopped in Naples.

On Tuesday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives with Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested 34-year-old Ginobeba Obregon after an investigation found she had left a puppy in a hot truck for more than an hour.

Detectives said the puppy, a 6-month-old male schnauzer named Bigotes, was not injured and appeared to be in good health after the incident. Credit: CCSO

Bigotes was on the center armrest, reportedly panting heavily inside a red Chevy Silverado pickup when deputies arrived at the Davis Village shopping plaza around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle’s engine was off, and the windows were slightly cracked.

Deputies assisted firefighters in getting Bigotes out of the truck. The temperature inside the vehicle was 110 degrees.

Obregon told deputies she left Bigotes inside the truck for 30 minutes while she shopped at a boutique in the plaza.

However, a witness told deputies she first saw the small white dog inside the truck at 12:54 p.m.

When the witness returned to the truck at 1:56 p.m., Bigotes was still in distress inside. She then contacted CCSO.

The CCSO investigation revealed Bigotes had been left unattended inside the truck for at least one hour and 15 minutes.

Obregon is being charged with animal cruelty.