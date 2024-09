A local artist painted multiple animals at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in hopes of getting them adopted.

Dash is one of the long-termers at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Brian Wierima is the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s community relations coordinator. He said Dash is a great dog and should be adopted.

“Unfortunately for Dash, he’s five years old. He’s a husky mix,” said Wierima. “Three years of his life has been spent in shelters, not just at gulf coast, but there’s been other shelters he spent a large amount of time at. That shouldn’t be happening with him. He checks all the boxes.”

Bonnie Pearson is a local artist. She painted Dash and other long-term shelter residents in hopes of getting them adopted.

“We love animals, and I wanted to find a way that I could help and not end up adopting ten dogs,” said Pearson. “So I thought, I’m an artist. I love to paint.”

A portrait of Dash is in Gulf Coast’s lobby.

“Her paintings are just so magnificent,” said Wierima. “It’s hard to put in the words, but she captures 100% of their essence. Then they give it to the person for adopting the animal, kind of as a perk, the cherry on top of the sundae kind of thing.”

Wierima said that Dash has a great personality.

“He’s energetic,” said Wierima. “He’ll make you laugh, guaranteed every single day, he’s going to make you laugh. But he’s also a very loving dog. His temperament is that he’s loyal. All the staff and volunteers just love him.”

Pearson has painted nine portraits for the Gulf Coast Humane Society so far.

She said that she will continue painting them as long as they like.

Gulf Coast Humane Society welcomes visitors to come and have a meet and greet with Dash and other animals.

To learn more about the Gulf Coast Humane Society, go to their website.