A former Naples student who works to help others is gaining national attention in Ukraine.

Andrew Fabela traveled to Ukraine to help put one school back together in the war zone.

His work has attracted attention from the Volodymyr Zelensky administration.

Fabela is one ambitious 20-year-old who wants to give back to our youth.

He started a nonprofit when he was still in high school called Tough Kids Boot Camp.

Through that, he’s made two trips to Ukraine since the war started.

He spent his time there working at an orphanage and building a new Christian refugee school.

Fabela said some of these kids have lost their homes and their families, and his goal is to help as many of them as he can and bring awareness to all the things still happening there.

“I very much so feel for Ukraine, but my passion entirely is for youth. Just because of my experiences at that or finish camp,” said Fabela. “I was really moved by them, and I want to say inspiring, but that doesn’t even bring full justice to it.”

On Saturday, Fabela is holding a fundraiser at the Bella Ranch in Naples to raise money for the refugee school.

There will be mini golf, go-karting games, live music and food.

Guest speakers will also be present, including the special advisor to President Zelensky and a member of the Ukrainian parliament.

If you want to go, make sure to RSVP by emailing Vickieventinfo@gmail.com.