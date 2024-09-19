WINK News

Watch Now

2 men accused of sexual misconduct with Arcadia student

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Credit: The Arcadia Police Department

Two men have been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a young student in Arcadia.

According to the Acadia Police Department, on Sept. 10, Lt. Carrillo received information about sexual acts between a student and a man.

During the investigation, Lt. Carrillo arrested 38-year-old James Hoffer and 40-year-old Eugene Hoffer III on Sept. 12.

A follow-up interview was conducted with the two men, who admitted to the sexual acts.

Hoffer was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, and Hoffer III was charged with principal lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.