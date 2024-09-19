2 men accused of sexual misconduct with Arcadia student

WINK News
The local business venture at 1200 Central Ave. was the subject of more than three hours of discussion during the Sept. 4 meeting of City Council.
While born in different parts of Brazil, two Florida Gulf Coast University soccer players have developed a bond that cannot be easily broken.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms this Thursday as a trough of low pressure lingers across the state.
New documents also show help may be coming to homeowners who have paid the contractor hundreds of thousands of dollars and haven’t had their homes built.
The Cape Coral Police Department and LCSO bomb squad responded to the scene located on SW 38th Street, near Surfside Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Candidates competing for the Lee County School Superintendent title faced off and discussed issues and possible solutions.
We are hearing from a former Florida Senator who says Erick Canoura could’ve been stopped before he came to Lee County.
A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera stripping and breaking into a minigolf course.
It is a win-win for vets and soon-to-be pets. Our sister radio station, WINK 96-9, is hosting its annual Pet for a Vet fundraiser.
The citrus industry has been feeling the squeeze here in Florida for a number of reasons, the most destructive one being a disease known as Laurel wilt.
It is a beautiful home on a nice, quiet street in Naples. Take a quick peak inside, and you’d assume it’d sell quickly. Well, think again.
When you think of hip pain, you usually imagine middle-aged or older adults. However, children can suffer from it, too.
The volunteer ran horserace rehabilitation effort Track to Trail Thoroughbreds is enlisting additional help from the Southwest Florida community.
Week 4 of the high school football season gave us some memorable halftime performances across Southwest Florida.
Two men have been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a young student in Arcadia.
According to the Acadia Police Department, on Sept. 10, Lt. Carrillo received information about sexual acts between a student and a man.
During the investigation, Lt. Carrillo arrested 38-year-old James Hoffer and 40-year-old Eugene Hoffer III on Sept. 12.
A follow-up interview was conducted with the two men, who admitted to the sexual acts.
Hoffer was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, and Hoffer III was charged with principal lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age.