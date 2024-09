You couldn’t ask for a better start to the season for the First Baptist Academy football team. They’re 3-0 and have outscored their opponents in those three games, 125-7.

“We have a pretty mature group of kids who understand that every Friday night is a big deal,” First Baptist head coach Billy Sparacio said.

And Friday is no different. In the WINK News Game of the Week, the FBA Lions host Port Charlotte.

“They’re very physical on both sides of the ball,” Sparacio said. “You know like I said they’re well coached so they do somethings that create problems for you. You can’t scheme them up they’re going to be ready for it.”

The Pirates come in after dropping their first game of the season to Venice, one of the top teams in the state, 49-41 last week.

“We started as bad as we could’ve,” Port Charlotte head coach Jordan Ingman said. “I could tell the nerves our guys were playing with. Once we settled in, we were down 14-0 and we battled back and tied it up. It says a lot about our guys.”

We’ll see a lot of guys who’ll be paying on Saturdays in this one. Port Charlotte senior defensive lineman Myron Charles, a four-star senior, flipped his commitment recently from Florida State to Texas. For First Baptist, you have the dynamic duo at receiver in Minnesota commit Bradley Martino and four-star junior Jayden Petit.

Petit said, “(Bradley) helps me out a lot. Takes coverage away and it just opens up the offense.”

“Any time you got that play making ability where they can score in one play you can play really well but six plays and those are six touchdowns,” Ingman said.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone on our team to show our talent,” Port Charlotte running back Ike Perry said. “You know there’s plenty of recruits out there you know and it takes one opportunity for them to see our talent and anything can pop off at anytime.”

Our live coverage from First Baptist starts on Friday at 5 p.m. with chief meteorologist Matt Devitt giving the forecast from the sidelines. Tune into WINK News at 11 p.m. for a complete game recap and highlights from all over Southwest Florida.