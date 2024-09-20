17-year-old accused of murder to be tried as an adult

WINK News
Businesses around Fort Myers Beach have been anxiously waiting to hear whether or not they’re in the clear. FEMA said that all trailers and shipping containers that can’t be easily moved had to be off the island by Nov. 18.
A WINK News viewer from Collier County sent video of the damage after a bear destroyed their Dodge Durango.
A World War II veteran is celebrating a huge milestone. Alfon Larson is celebrating his 100th birthday.
It’s time to spruce up your home with a taste of the outdoors. This weekend is the 28th annual home and garden show in downtown Fort Myers.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, a Collier man is facing over four counts of possession and transmission of child sex abuse material.
You don’t have to be a top athlete to know the pain of a broken rib. Millions of people have experienced breaking or fracturing a rib or even several ribs.
It’s the third Friday of the month, so that means it’s time for Music Walk!
A heavy police presence has been reported on Montgomery Avenue in Tice.
Southwest Florida’s first of a planned eight Potbelly locations opened Sept. 20.
The Pet for a Vet fundraiser held by WINK News’ sister radio station, 96.9 WINKFM, easily surpassed its goal of $15,000.
Bank of America is raising its hourly minimum wage to $24 for full-time and part-time employees. This could be good news for the banking industry and customers in general, Florida Gulf Coast University Assistant Professor of Economics Krishna Regmi said.
A recent expansion of the local restaurant nearly doubled its size in the Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road. The restaurant grew from 1,545 to 2,830 square feet over the summer. “It’s getting big,” said chef-owner Petar Al Kurdi.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is enlisting landowner’s assistance for the Florida Panther Payment for Ecosystem Services pilot program.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms along with slightly higher afternoon temperatures on this Friday.
A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother has been indicted and will be tried as an adult.
Polk County deputies arrested Collin Griffith, who they say murdered his mother who lived in Port Charlotte.
The Polk County state attorney said the facts were there, and he had to make this decision to charge Collin Griffith as an adult.
“I made the decision to charge this 17-year-old as an adult based upon the egregious facts and circumstances of this case; charging a minor as an adult is not a decision that I take lightly,” said Brian Hass, state attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida.
The 17-year-old was indicted by a Polk County grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder for killing his mother in Auburndale this month.
“When you look at this, you see a kid. When I look at it, I see a psychopath,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a press conference last week.
Griffith has a history of violent behavior.
“There been many questions involving an incident last year where Collin Griffith killed his father,” said Judd.
His grandmother told investigators that Griffith had been arrested for shooting and killing his father in Oklahoma in February 2023.
He was arrested and charged, but they were later dropped.
“His father was named Charles. He shot him once in the chest and once in the head,” said Griffith.
More than a year later, he’s behind bars for killing his mother.
Collin claimed that during an argument, his mother lunged at him with a knife and fell on it, resulting in a deep stab wound to her neck.
According to the autopsy, his mother died of a deep penetrating knife wound to the neck.
Authorities determined the stab wound to be inconsistent with an accidental injury.