Home and garden show this weekend in downtown Fort Myers

It’s time to spruce up your home with a taste of the outdoors. This weekend is the 28th annual home and garden show in downtown Fort Myers.

The free event takes home improvement to another level.

Vendors will line up at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center to showcase their newest products and services.

There will be a variety of home improvement vendors like roofers, window companies and design experts to help refresh your living space.

The home and garden show is a one-stop shop for homeowners to get ideas, meet contractors and find the things they need.

They will have about 100 clients at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center promoting what they do and offering their services, and don’t forget the raffles, giveaways and fun!

Bill Anderson, president of Expo Management, which owns and operates the home and garden shows, said, “What I enjoy the most of my business is dealing with companies, local companies that are part of the home show that need marketing opportunities to continue prospering and growing their business. Now, on the other side, I like dealing with the homeowners, because they know they can come to our shows and find their needs.”

They are expecting thousands of people to come to the expo over the weekend.

It will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and street parking is free.