Home and garden show this weekend in downtown Fort Myers

Businesses around Fort Myers Beach have been anxiously waiting to hear whether or not they’re in the clear. FEMA said that all trailers and shipping containers that can’t be easily moved had to be off the island by Nov. 18.
A WINK News viewer from Collier County sent video of the damage after a bear destroyed their Dodge Durango.
A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother has been indicted and will be tried as an adult.
A World War II veteran is celebrating a huge milestone. Alfon Larson is celebrating his 100th birthday.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, a Collier man is facing over four counts of possession and transmission of child sex abuse material.
You don’t have to be a top athlete to know the pain of a broken rib. Millions of people have experienced breaking or fracturing a rib or even several ribs.
It’s the third Friday of the month, so that means it’s time for Music Walk!
A heavy police presence has been reported on Montgomery Avenue in Tice.
Southwest Florida’s first of a planned eight Potbelly locations opened Sept. 20.
The Pet for a Vet fundraiser held by WINK News’ sister radio station, 96.9 WINKFM, easily surpassed its goal of $15,000.
Bank of America is raising its hourly minimum wage to $24 for full-time and part-time employees. This could be good news for the banking industry and customers in general, Florida Gulf Coast University Assistant Professor of Economics Krishna Regmi said.
A recent expansion of the local restaurant nearly doubled its size in the Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road. The restaurant grew from 1,545 to 2,830 square feet over the summer. “It’s getting big,” said chef-owner Petar Al Kurdi.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is enlisting landowner’s assistance for the Florida Panther Payment for Ecosystem Services pilot program.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms along with slightly higher afternoon temperatures on this Friday.
It’s time to spruce up your home with a taste of the outdoors. This weekend is the 28th annual home and garden show in downtown Fort Myers.
The free event takes home improvement to another level.
Vendors will line up at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center to showcase their newest products and services.
There will be a variety of home improvement vendors like roofers, window companies and design experts to help refresh your living space.
The home and garden show is a one-stop shop for homeowners to get ideas, meet contractors and find the things they need.
They will have about 100 clients at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center promoting what they do and offering their services, and don’t forget the raffles, giveaways and fun!
Bill Anderson, president of Expo Management, which owns and operates the home and garden shows, said, “What I enjoy the most of my business is dealing with companies, local companies that are part of the home show that need marketing opportunities to continue prospering and growing their business. Now, on the other side, I like dealing with the homeowners, because they know they can come to our shows and find their needs.”
They are expecting thousands of people to come to the expo over the weekend.
It will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and street parking is free.