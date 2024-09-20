WINK News

Report traffic violations with CCSO’s ZOOM hotline

Reporter: Haley Zarcone Writer: Elyssa Morataya
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to know about a resource they have to save lives. It’s called the ZOOM Traffic Hotline.

CCSO wants people to reach out if they have noticed traffic infractions such as speeding, aggressive driving, or red-light running.

The number is 239-530-ZOOM.

The sheriff’s office asks that you leave a detailed message about the location and what you saw.

CCSO will listen to those messages and pass them along to deputies who are out patrolling.

If you observe in-progress violations, call 239-252-9300 or 911 in an emergency.

