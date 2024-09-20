Report traffic violations with CCSO’s ZOOM hotline

WINK News
Check out scores from the high school football field all across southwest Florida in week five.
On Friday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office interviewed at least one more mom who sent her daughter to a daycare now under investigation for child abuse.
Businesses around Fort Myers Beach have been anxiously waiting to hear whether or not they’re in the clear. FEMA said that all trailers and shipping containers that can’t be easily moved had to be off the island by Nov. 18.
A WINK News viewer from Collier County sent video of the damage after a bear destroyed their Dodge Durango.
A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother has been indicted and will be tried as an adult.
A World War II veteran is celebrating a huge milestone. Alfon Larson is celebrating his 100th birthday.
It’s time to spruce up your home with a taste of the outdoors. This weekend is the 28th annual home and garden show in downtown Fort Myers.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, a Collier man is facing over four counts of possession and transmission of child sex abuse material.
You don’t have to be a top athlete to know the pain of a broken rib. Millions of people have experienced breaking or fracturing a rib or even several ribs.
It’s the third Friday of the month, so that means it’s time for Music Walk!
A heavy police presence has been reported on Montgomery Avenue in Tice.
Southwest Florida’s first of a planned eight Potbelly locations opened Sept. 20.
The Pet for a Vet fundraiser held by WINK News’ sister radio station, 96.9 WINKFM, easily surpassed its goal of $15,000.
Bank of America is raising its hourly minimum wage to $24 for full-time and part-time employees. This could be good news for the banking industry and customers in general, Florida Gulf Coast University Assistant Professor of Economics Krishna Regmi said.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to know about a resource they have to save lives. It’s called the ZOOM Traffic Hotline.
CCSO wants people to reach out if they have noticed traffic infractions such as speeding, aggressive driving, or red-light running.
The number is 239-530-ZOOM.
The sheriff’s office asks that you leave a detailed message about the location and what you saw.
CCSO will listen to those messages and pass them along to deputies who are out patrolling.
If you observe in-progress violations, call 239-252-9300 or 911 in an emergency.