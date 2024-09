A middle school student was arrested Thursday for threatening another student at Trafalgar Middle School in Cape Coral.

Principal Leigh Ann Cain sent an email to parents Thursday evening.

WINK News received a copy of the email saying, “This email is to notify you that one of our students was arrested today for threatening another student. First and foremost, please know that students were never in any danger and our campus remained safe. This type of behavior is not tolerated at Trafalgar Middle School, so on top of the legal consequences the student involved will also be disciplined per the Code of Conduct.” Principal Cain sent this email to parents at Trafalgar Middle School after a student was arrested for threatening another student. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News is working to determine whether this arrest involved a threat with a weapon, a verbal threat, or something posted online.

We’ve seen these threats across our school districts, and this arrest shows that our local law enforcement is not playing games.

In Collier County, the school district and the sheriff’s office responded to these threats by hosting a school safety event Thursday.

There have been 132 reports of school threats in Collier County in just two weeks since the school shooting in Georgia.

Those Collier County threats have resulted in four arrests.

Two arrests were for weapons-related charges, and two arrests were for posting school threats online.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk says every threat is always taken seriously.

“There’s been a very significant increase in disruptive posts, threats and information that is spreading through the United States,” said Sheriff Rambosk. “Every time it’s reposted, we all have to engage to ensure that it is not credible.”

“We were all trained growing up that you don’t yell ‘Fire!’ in a theater,” said Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, Superintendent of Collier County Public Schools. “We all know the ramifications. Making a statement that there’s going to be a shooting tomorrow at school is the same consequence.”

WINK News has contacted the Lee County School District and the Cape Coral Police Department for more details on the arrest at Trafalgar Middle School.

We are currently awaiting a response.