Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms along with slightly higher afternoon temperatures on this Friday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Above average temperatures are expected for this Friday afternoon. Scattered showers can be expected throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.”

Friday

Drier air is making its way into Southwest Florida on Friday, dropping rain chances for later on.

While we’ll see isolated rain and storms, the majority of the area will stay drier.

High temperatures will be a little hotter and in the lower 90s.

Saturday

A pleasant start to your Saturday with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.

Drier conditions continue with isolated rain and storms, possibly throughout the day.

High temperatures will be a bit hotter, and it will be back in the lower to mid-90s.

Sunday

Similar conditions from Saturday can be expected on Sunday.

The day will start quiet, with lows in the low-to-mid 70s and only isolated storms for the afternoon/evening.

High temperatures will continue in the low 90s, warmer than normal for this time of year by a couple of degrees.

The Weather Authority is monitoring three areas for potential tropical development over the next seven days.

While the two areas in the Central Atlantic are not a concern, our Weather Authority Team is focused on the third area in the Caribbean.

Recent satellite wind data shows that an area of low pressure has formed in association with the remnants of Gordon.

However, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is poorly organized.

Some additional development of this system is possible during the next day or two while it moves northward or north-northeastward.

After that time, conditions are expected to become less conducive for development.

Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.

Shower activity associated with an area of low pressure about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda has changed little in organization over the past several hours.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive, but some development of this

the system is possible while it meanders over the open waters of the central or western subtropical Atlantic through early next week.

Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.

A broad area of low pressure could form by early next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Thereafter, gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest over the northwestern

Caribbean Sea and into the southern Gulf of Mexico through the middle part of next week.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.