World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A World War II veteran is celebrating a huge milestone.

Alfon Larson is celebrating his 100th birthday. Larson served in the Army and fought in the Battle of Leyte and Okinawa.

It has been one hundred years since Larson was born, and his life has seen more history than many can imagine.

He didn’t just witness the history, but he has been part of it by fighting in some of the fiercest battles of World War II.

“When I was in Okinawa, if I’d know I’ve been sitting here, I thought I had about a week left,” said Larson.

Larson was wounded three times in combat by a hand grenade, machine gun fire and an aerial bomb.

“Got hit, flew up in the air and exploded and got me the hand. Then two days later, I got shot in the elbow. A grenade went off and blew off my helmet and glasses and got me out,” said Larson.

Larson said he feels very fortunate to have survived and credits his faith for keeping him going.

“I prayed a lot overseas. God answered my prayers,” said Larson.

Despite the danger in World War II, Larson recalls his mother’s surprising reaction to his injury.

“I remember getting a letter when I was in the hospital. My mother said she’s happy to hear I was wounded,” said Larson.

Larson’s mother knew that he would be sent home if he were wounded.

After his military service, Larson took over his dad’s tax business and said working with numbers kept him sharp. He also credits his long life to his diet.

“I always had three vegetables every meal,” said Larson.

Now, at 100 years old, Larson stays busy reading and continues to work with numbers.

He still does his own finances, and he still structures business deals in selling land.

As he marks a century of life, Larson’s story continues to inspire all who know him.

His son Tim said his dad excelled in multiple facets of life. Not just for his service in World War II.

“A good man, a good soldier and a good dad,” said Tim.

Alfon Larson’s family is gathering this weekend in Naples to celebrate his century.

When asked about his secret to a long and fulfilling life, Alfon Larson said to go to church, focus on education and remember to eat your vegetables.