SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 5

Writer: Sylvie Sparks, Zach Oliveri
PORT CHARLOTTE 13 AT FIRST BAPTIST 31 

CYPRESS LAKE 27 AT RIVERDALE 43 

EAST LEE COUNTY 12 AT DUNBAR 54

AUBREY ROGERS 7 AT GULF COAST 58

GATEWAY 6 AT IMMOKALEE 66

PALMETTO RIDGE 20 AT BONITA SPRINGS 0

MARINER 6 AT ISLAND COAST 12 

ST. JOHN NEUMANN  35 AT GATEWAY CHARTER 0

SFCA 21 AT OASIS 24

ESTERO 7 AT CAPE CORAL 39 

LEMON BAY 6 AT NORTH FORT MYERS 28

CHARLOTTE 21 AT FORT MYERS 42

GOLDEN GATE 0 AT NAPLES 41

BISHOP VEROT 28 AT CARDINAL MOONEY 49

LABELLE 23 AT GLADES DAY 0

DESOTO COUNTY 29 AT BAYSHORE 26

NORTH PORT 21 AT KEY WEST 33 

CLEWISTON 0 AT CARDINAL NEWMAN 48 

NORTHSIDE CHRISITAN AT CSN

MOORE HAVEN AT ECS

GULLIVER PREP AT LELY

IDA BAKER AT SARASOTA 

