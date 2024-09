What’s Ahead:

The Weather Authority is tracking some isolated storms later on Saturday, with those storm conditions expected to continue through Wednesday.

Next Three Days:

Saturday: Pleasant conditions through Saturday morning with some rain and storms for the afternoon. Isolated rain and storms will develop along the coast for your Saturday afternoon and evening plans. Highs will be above normal and in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Dry and pleasant for Sunday morning with low temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Highs climb into the lower 90s with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Monday: Our dry and pleasant conditions continue with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s Monday morning. Isolated rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and continue through the evening. Highs remain quite consistent and in the lower 90s.

The Weather Authority is watching 4 areas for potential tropical development over the next 7 days. While 3 areas are not a concern in the Central Atlantic, the 4th area in the Caribbean has The Weather Authority Team’s focus.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch is keeping an eye on the tropics as development seems likely in the Caribbean, he said, “Right now this is an area to watch because a system has not developed as of yet, we will see some development in that area by early next week.”

Western Caribbean Sea and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico: A broad area of low pressure is looking more likely to form over the next few days in the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea. Thereafter, gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf of Mexico through the middle part of next week.

The Weather Authority is seeing a trend in the weather models where a strengthening system will be moving through the Central Gulf of Mexico late in the week. The biggest focus remains on the system’s potential speed as models are quite inconsistent on how fast it will move through the Central and Northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Again, this area hasn’t developed yet and The Weather Authority will keep an eye on the tropics and let you know if anything will be of concern.

Formation chance through 7 days currently sits at 60%.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Gordon): An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic is associated with the remnants of Gordon. Environmental conditions are looking rather unfavorable for Gordon to reform.

Formation chance through 7 days currently sits at 10%.

Central and Western Subtropical Atlantic: Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased within a well-defined area of low pressure located a few hundred miles to the northwest of the remnants of Gordon. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive, but some additional development of this system is possible as it meanders over the open waters of the central or western Subtropical Atlantic through early next week.

Formation chance through 7 days currently sits at 10%.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave is expected to move westward from the coast of Africa on Sunday or Monday. Gradual subsequent development of this system is possible next week as it moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 7 days sits at 20%.

Stay with WINK News The Weather Authority for the latest in the tropics.