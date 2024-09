Southwest Floridians cut their hair on Saturday to help children battling cancer.

People gathered to spread awareness and raise money at the Clips for Cancer event put on by the Lee Health Foundation in Fort Myers.

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner took us there to see what getting haircuts for a cause is all about.

Saturday afternoon saw volunteers of all ages come to Fort Myers to do a big chop.

“Today is all about empowering these kids that don’t have a choice about losing their hair, and giving them that power back,” said Brad Devlin, one of those volunteers.

All have different stories, but one common purpose–to fight childhood cancer.

For nurse Elise Snyder, who has donated her hair for the past 3 years, this is more than just a haircut.

“Hair doesn’t define you,” said Snyder. “This is so important to me because I just can’t imagine kids suffering. And the fact that I can just shave my head and people will donate.”

Volunteers signed up to put their capes on and have family members, patients, or friends who battled cancer, shave their heads.

For Cape Coral Fire Lieutenant Jason Spinner, this was his first time shaving his head for a cause, but certainly not the last.

“I intentionally didn’t cut my hair for two months, and it was like wearing a wool hat all the time. But you go on the website and look up where this money goes, all these unexpected expenses that families don’t expect, gas cards, food, things that we just take for granted,” explained Spinner. “Because we don’t realize that these special families need the help they get.”