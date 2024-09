The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off parts of Kaidon Lane in North Fort Myers as a part of an active investigation.

Emergency services responded to a call at 1:21 p.m. at a North Fort Myers home.

At the scene, first responders were seen carrying out a man in a stretcher as more units arrived.

LCSO deputies then surrounded the house with crime scene tape and began conducting door to door interviews with nearby neighbors.

A mobile command center arrived at the scene at around 6 p.m. Home in North Fort Myers surrounded in crime scene tape. CREDIT: WINK News

According to several neighbors, an elderly couple lived in the taped off home.

One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said she, along with several others, are concerned about what happened.

“I don’t like this police presence, I don’t like the length of time. So, I know that’s not going to be a good outcome from my experience,” said the source. “I’m here sitting waiting, hoping for the best, but I can only tell you this, they are wonderful people in this community, and both of them have been very good to all of us.”

According to LCSO, the scene is contained.

This is an active investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.