This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features child-like sex dolls, loaded guns, and a puppy left in a hot truck. Jaryn Baxter Cutter Credit: FDLE

Jaryn Baxter Cutter, a 35-year-old man from Bonita Springs has been arrested after allegedly possessing a sex doll that resembled a child.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Fort Myers special agents conducted a search warrant in Bonita Springs on Wednesday.

He’s being charged with the possession of obscene material, a child-like sex doll.

Marquis Lamar Kitchen. CREDIT: LCSO

Marquis Lamar Kitchen, a 38-year-old man with previous felony convictions has pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and ammunition during a Fort Myers traffic stop.

According to court documents, on March 21, Fort Myers police officers observed a vehicle moving side to side on the roadway and initiated a traffic stop.

The car slowly rolled for a few blocks before stopping. Officers then yelled for the driver to roll down all of the car’s windows.

An officer noticed a pistol on the driver’s side floorboard from underneath the driver’s seat.

DNA analyses linked Kitchen to the trigger, rough areas and loading port of the pistol.

At the time, Kitchen had a prior felony conviction, prohibiting him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Kitchen faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Ginobeba Obregon Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Ginobeba Obregon, a 34-year-old Immokalee woman has been arrested after allegedly leaving a puppy inside of a hot truck for over an hour while she shopped in Naples.

On Tuesday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives with Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested Obregon after an investigation found she had left a puppy in a hot truck for more than an hour.

Detectives said the puppy, a 6-month-old male schnauzer named Bigotes, was not injured and appeared to be in good health after the incident.

Bigotes was on the center armrest, reportedly panting heavily inside a red Chevy Silverado pickup when deputies arrived at the Davis Village shopping plaza around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies assisted firefighters in getting Bigotes out of the truck. The temperature inside the vehicle was 110 degrees.

The CCSO investigation revealed Bigotes had been left unattended inside the truck for at least one hour and 15 minutes.

Obregon is being charged with animal cruelty.