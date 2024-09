Lisa Brown makes herself at home in other people’s kitchens.

“I serve as a private chef, which means that I travel to people’s homes to help them prepare delicious and nutritious food,” she told WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier.

Her spreads display like eye candy, Brown’s specialty is plant-based cuisine. She was proud to show off a sample of some of her newest dishes, “Here we have a delicious jalapeno, zesty pineapple salsa inside of fresh pineapple. Then we have some healthy bars here. This one is made with pistachios, dates and almonds, and this one is dipped in chocolate and decorated with some edible dried rose petals.”

Along with delivering a gastronomic experience, Brown feeds the soul. She started with a Master’s degree in psychology, then became a certified health coach, yoga instructor and completed a culinary apprenticeship at the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York City. In her own business, she caters to individual tastes and needs.

“I think the primary focus is on the food portion. And then if people are open to things like yoga or physical training, I can either write them a plan or show them what to do within the confines of their own home,” Brown said.

A wellness guide and a mentor, Brown shares her expertise and her recipes, “Oh, absolutely. I am definitely not a hoarder of recipes. I love to share as much knowledge, information and education as I possibly can.”

Some of her clients are managing health conditions, like diabetes or cancer. Other times she may work with families to jump-start a wellness routine. Helping others on their wellness journey is her life’s work.

“We all have this deeper calling. So to be able to do that is so much more rewarding. To turn your passion into a career and to have an impact on other people’s lives. It’s just next level, extraordinary,” said Brown.

Her willingness to put her time and talents toward the betterment of others is one reason why Lisa Brown was selected to be part of Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40.

You can click here to check out Lisa Brown’s website for her business Free Flowing Health. Many of her recipes are shared in the site’s blog section.