1 hurt in crash involving Publix semi-truck, SUV in North Naples

Writer: Carolina Guzman
One person has been injured after a Publix Super Markets semi-truck and an SUV collided leaving the SUV on its side.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Immokalee Road and Tarpon Bay Boulevard in North Naples at around 9 a.m. Monday.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The two westbound lanes of Immokalee Road were closed for some time but have since reopened.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

