1 hurt in crash involving Publix semi-truck, SUV in North Naples

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency in multiple counties, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties.
On Sept. 19, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. officials said the standard fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09%, the lowest since February 2023.
A man was caught stealing a package containing two iPhones.
One person has been injured after a semi-truck and an SUV collided leaving the SUV on its side this morning.
The man accused in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course left behind a note saying that he intended to him.
An 80-year-old Fort Myers man has been arrested over the weekend after allegedly murdering a woman in September.
Kitten season is still in full swing, and Lee County Domestic Animal Services is asking those bringing kittens to the shelter to wait until they’re 8 weeks old.
Robb and Tricia Winiecki have been fans of Royal Scoop ice cream and friends with the founders of the Naples-based ice cream chain for years. Now, the Winieckis own their own Royal Scoop ice cream shop.
The majority of computer models are currently showing landfall in either the Big Bend or Panhandle of Florida Thursday into early Friday.
Our dry and pleasant conditions continue for the majority of your Monday.
Work should start on the berm at Tigertail Beach on Marco Island after Halloween.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off parts of Kaidon Lane in North Fort Myers as a part of an active investigation.
The Lehigh Acres Fire Department rescued a kitten from a storm drain.
An 18-year-old is dead following an attempted armed robbery when his 17-year-old target shot back in Punta Gorda.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features child-like sex dolls, loaded guns, and a puppy left in a hot truck.
One person has been injured after a Publix Super Markets semi-truck and an SUV collided leaving the SUV on its side.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Immokalee Road and Tarpon Bay Boulevard in North Naples at around 9 a.m. Monday.
One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The two westbound lanes of Immokalee Road were closed for some time but have since reopened.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.