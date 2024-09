It’s all the makings of a pep rally, but this isn’t Riverdale High School. It’s Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The guest of honor is a teen cancer fighter watching the Raiders from the second floor.

Marison Bradley was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma in June after she started rapidly losing weight.

“I was at the ER one night for side pain, and they found the tumor,” said Bradley.

This show of support couldn’t come at a better time.

Bradley is getting chemotherapy and has basically lived here at the hospital since her diagnosis.

She still has a long fight ahead of her.

“I think this is amazing, like this is cooler than I could ever imagine. I’m really happy. This is just so special,” said Bradley.

Riverdale chose Bradley’s design for T-shirts to raise money for the hospital’s child cancer fund.

“I put monkeys on here because I love monkeys, and I did ribbons because that’s like a symbol for childhood cancer month. That means a lot to us,” said Bradley.

The shirt fundraiser has become an annual tradition for Riverdale. They expect to raise $10,000 this year.

“She has brought a lot of awareness to this cause. It’s not just her fight. We’re behind her. The Raider nation is behind her,” said Scott Cook, Riverdale High School Principal.

Even through her fight, she’s helping others. Bradley hopes to one day make a career of helping patients like her.

“Maybe a nurse because I just love helping people, and I love seeing the nurses here,” said Bradley. “They’ve been such a big inspiration to me, and I love what they do for everyone.”

We love your caring heart, Marison. Keep fighting, you’re our miracle moment.

Riverdale also honored Bradley on the field.

The football team ran through a banner that said, “We’re cheering for you, Marison.”

And they played a video honoring her fight on the scoreboard.