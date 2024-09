Real estate and rental cyber crimes are happening nationwide.

The FBI said there are nearly 70 thousand reported instances of real estate and rental cybercrimes with more than $1.4 billion lost from 2018 to 2023.

WINK News Reporter Esly Davis took a look at how the scams work.

One way scammers are targeting people is by posing as government programs for low-income housing on social media.

For example, this is a PSA about a fraudulent Section 8 Housing ad from a scammer using Facebook.

People fill out an application, thinking they’re getting on a “Waitlist” or applying for low-income housing. Instead, scammers steal their information to commit fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Another one is fraudulent housing listings. They often promote a low price, use fake, copied or doctored photos, and request up-front payments.

Seller impersonation fraud is an example of this, there are emails where the scammer attempts to impersonate the legitimate owner of a vacant property and steal funds from the sale.

To make sure you don’t become the victim of a scam, make sure to do your research.

If a price seems super low, compare it to other homes in the area and verify.

Ask for official documentation. Cross-check information by making sure the contact information lines up with the property owner listed on an official website.

Be wary of anyone trying to make a hard sell or pushing for upfront costs before a housing agreement is signed.

Bottom line: if something seems off, take a pause and do your due diligence, and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.