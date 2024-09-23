Royal Scoop ice cream opens at Estero Crossing

WINK News
The majority of computer models are currently showing landfall in either the Big Bend or Panhandle of Florida Thursday into early Friday.
Our dry and pleasant conditions continue for the majority of your Monday.
Work should start on the berm at Tigertail Beach on Marco Island after Halloween.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off parts of Kaidon Lane in North Fort Myers as a part of an active investigation.
The Lehigh Acres Fire Department rescued a kitten from a storm drain.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are conducting a death investigation around Grapefruit Lane in Punta Gorda.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features child-like sex dolls, loaded guns, and a puppy left in a hot truck.
People gathered to spread awareness and raise money at the Clips for Cancer event put on by the Lee Health Foundation in Fort Myers.
It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida, and this event has just what you need to tackle the home improvement project you’ve been procrastinating.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Sunday, with few storms expected for your Sunday, and isolated storms throughout Monday and Tuesday.
There has been an update on the investigation at Montgomery Avenue in Tice which had two women transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
A fatal hit-and-run occurred early Saturday on U.S. 27, just north of Boar Hammock Ranch Road in Glades County, resulting in the death of a pedestrian.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an electrical fire left apartment complexes, stores and over 1,000 people in downtown Fort Myers without power.
Punta Gorda residents received various key lime desserts at the 11th annual Key Lime and Tropical Festival at Fisherman’s Village on Sunday evening.
Robb and Tricia Winiecki have been fans of Royal Scoop ice cream and friends with the founders of the Naples-based ice cream chain for years. Now, the Winieckis own their own Royal Scoop ice cream shop.
Royal Scoop opened Sept. 20 at Estero Crossing shopping center in Estero.
“Before, we owned a nonmedical, home care business in Naples,” Robb Winiecki said. “We owned that for 14 years and sold that in 2022.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.