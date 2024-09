Whenever there is tropical activity, our barrier islands face the biggest threat, and Sanibel is preparing for whatever is brewing in the Caribbean.

WINK News Reporter Jillian Haggerty spoke with islanders about how they’re feeling ahead of the storm.

Preparations are taking place now, the city is emptying storm drains and will be for the rest of the week.

The City of Sanibel told WINK News they are being proactive.

The Public Works Department has filled its fuel tanks and is checking the storm basins for any potential flooding caused by this tropical system.

Eric Jackson, the Public Information Officer with the City of Sanibel said, “We have natural resources out checking the beaches and monitoring that so we can compare after — if we have any effects from the storm — what those impacts are.”

And the island will have more people to help out this week if needed.

“Officers that are not scheduled to be working this week are on standby, so should they need to come in, they will be asked to come in to assist,” said Jackson.

A manager for a local grocery store on Sanibel shared with WINK News how he plans to prepare.

“We have some vehicles downstairs, and I’ll put those at a higher level, and I’ll bring those on the ramp, and I’ll advise other people if it’s coming our way. Just take your vehicle off the island, get off the island but that’s the only thing I’ll do: take my vehicle to higher ground, both my personal and company vehicle,” he said.

We spoke with one woman still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ian who works in Sanibel.

She said, “I’ve been living in my car for a year and a half because of this Ian storm, and I just recently heard about this storm coming up, and since I live in my car, I just hope I just drive in the right direction to get away from it.”

If you are looking for sandbags, the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District will have them available.