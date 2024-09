FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters at U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn’s Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. DeSantis is cutting campaign staff as he struggles to catch former President Donald Trump in the GOP’s crowded primary contest while facing sudden financial pressure. DeSantis let go fewer than 10 paid staffers late last week. That’s according to a DeSantis aide granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update regarding the Potential Tropical System 9, which is expected to land later this week.

During a news conference on Tuesday, DeSantis mentioned how important it is for residents to prepare for the impending storm and whether an area will be directly impacted.

The governor originally issued a state of emergency for multiple Florida counties on Monday; however, he has extended the warning to 61 counties.

DeSantis urged people to prepare now for the incoming impacts, secure properties, hurricane disaster kits, fully fueled vehicles, and more.

Those not in the storm’s cone should still be prepared for impacts, as Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties are under a storm watch.

Three thousand Florida National Guard services and the Florida State Guard have been prepped to be deployed before the storm.

The governor continued to mention that residents should tune into their local news stations for the most accurate storm updates.

He then shifted the podium to Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

Guthrie reiterated the importance of prepping ahead of the storm.

He then mentioned that the justification for the increased county warnings alludes to tropical storm impacts that can affect areas not inside the current storm cone.

Those who need to have their prescription filled may be able to do so before the storm hits, as all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities must comply with Florida provisions following an executive order declaring a state of emergency.