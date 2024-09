Crews working to fix power outage. (Credit: LCEC)

The Lee County Electric Cooperative is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and says they have a strong restoration plan in place to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible in case of scattered outages.

LCEC is currently in full storm prep mode, making arrangements to mitigate the impact of potential power outages.

Field personnel are on standby, ready to work 12-hour shifts until power is fully restored.

There are more than 450 LCEC employees who will be involved.

According to LCEC, they have secured a contract with a fuel vendor to ensure vehicles and equipment remain fully fueled and operational throughout the storm response.

What Customers Can Expect

LCEC wanted to note that they do not disconnect power before a storm. They said they let nature take its course and begin restoring power once winds reach safe levels.

In the case of widespread outages, LCEC follows a restoration plan:

Restoration of essential services such as hospitals, law enforcement, shelters and traffic signals. Restoring power to the largest number of customers. Reconnecting individual services, including homes that require electrical system repairs.

Customers Need to Prepare Too

LCEC advises customers to take the following steps to prepare for potential power outages:

Ensure you have a battery-powered radio with fresh batteries for important news and information.

Safely operate any generators if planning to use one during an outage.

For more information about the LCEC’s hurricane guide and restoration plans, click here.