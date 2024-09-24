WINK News

Lee County Property Appraiser to move into long-vacant downtown Fort Myers office

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
For more than half a decade, a large part of a 63-year-old office building has been sitting half vacant in downtown Fort Myers, a relic from when it first opened as the Inter-County Telephone & Telegraph Company in 1961.

That will change in 2025, when Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell and his team of about 90 employees move into the first, fourth and fifth levels of the building at 1520 Lee St., which also has a mezzanine.

Lumen, which bought CenturyLink in 2020, owns the property under Embarq Florida LLC. Although the property has changed hands via various business transactions, it officially has had continuous ownership since 1974, when the building sold for $95,000, property records show.

