Man accused of breaking into Cape Coral home, stealing car

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
On Sanibel Island, loss has taught these resilient islanders priceless lessons.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and says they have a strong restoration plan in place to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible in case of scattered outages.
The Weather Authority is now monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, as tropical storm watches have been issued throughout our area.
A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Cape Coral home and stealing multiple items, including a car.
As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, schools across Southwest Florida are responding.
The Charlotte County Commission declared a local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday.
For more than half a decade, a large part of a 63-year-old office building has been sitting half vacant in downtown Fort Myers, a relic from when it first opened as the Inter-County Telephone & Telegraph Company in 1961.
A deputy is recovering after a woman in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office parking lot struck him and fled the scene.
A luxury car rental facility, VIP parking, improved parking lots and parking fees could be in store for Naples Airport.
Ahead of Potential Tropical Storm 9, Southwest Florida residents are racing to prepare for potential flooding by stocking up on sandbags.
Lee County officials want residents to be prepared for the effects of Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecast to become a hurricane.
People in Lee and Charlotte counties are preparing as the Potential Tropical System 9 is monitored this morning.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Tallahassee.
Love Sanibel Back offers businesses a boost and allows the community to support their favorite restaurants, retailers, and island treasures.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Tuesday ahead, with isolated storms expected in the afternoon.
A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Cape Coral home and stealing multiple items, including a car.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Sept. 9, at around 9:20 p.m., officers were asked by the Florida Highway Patrol to check a home on Southeast 36th Terrace for a missing car.
A trooper found the abandoned, broken-down silver Chrysler 200 on the Midpoint Bridge. The trooper requested officers to check the home the car was registered under to see if there were signs of forced entry.
The registered owner of a silver Chrysler 200 had told the trooper the car should have been at their home.
Officers looked through the garage windows and saw no Chrysler 200 inside. Officers walked around the home and noticed hurricane shutters on all of the windows except for one appeared to be forced completely open.
There was also a screwdriver reportedly near the window that appeared to have been used to take the shutter down.
Nobody was found inside, but the home looked ransacked. Several items, including a TV, soundbar and tablet were taken.
The CCPD’s Property Crimes Unit had been called to this same area a few days earlier after a man burglarized cars and residents’ lanais.
Detectives found several items inside the stolen vehicle, including a TV and soundbar.
The Forensics Unit checked areas of the home and vehicle for suspect fingerprints, leading to the arrest of 44-year-old Robert Edward Kennedy.
The homeowner said they didn’t know Kennedy and he had no reason to be in the home.
Detectives also discovered that Kennedy was in custody at the Lee County Jail on unrelated charges.
Kennedy is being charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of $750 or more but less than $5,000, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief of over $200 and under $1,000.