Jeremy Lavon Bailey mugshot Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man in Cape Coral has been taken into custody for multiple domestic violence battery charges and resisting officers without violence.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Friday officers responded to reports of a domestic violence situation at a residence in Southeast Cape Coral.

Upon arrival, the suspect had already left the scene and officers began an investigation, which revealed evidence of domestic violence battery that implicated 35-year-old Jeremy Lavon Bailey.

A K-9 Officer and his K-9 partner responded to start tracking Bailey, who was last seen running near Cape Coral Parkway.

A CCPD detective was working on a follow-up investigation nearby when he heard the radio traffic about a disturbance in the area and saw a man matching the description of the suspect run by.

The detective and officer teamed up, and they tracked Bailey for almost a mile.

Officers located Bailey and issued commands to stop. He ran across the road and barricaded himself in a storage room of a nearby plaza.

The K-9 Officer tracked him into the storage rooms and apprehended him without further incident.

Bailey was taken into custody on multiple domestic violence battery charges and resisting without violence.