Many boat owners are rushing to tie up their boats as they prepare for Tropical Storm Helene.

Experts recommend securing your boat because if you don’t, it can be dangerous to other properties, people, and law enforcement if they have to go out in the water to retrieve it during the storm.

WINK News spoke with Bradley Johnson with Florida fish and Wildlife Conservation, who says people who own vessels should take any storm seriously.

Tie them up, secure them, and take as many precautions as you can. FWC advises people to move their vessels away from tidal water and storm surge flood zones.

Johnson said more than 4 thousand vessels were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

While many people across southwest Florida live on their boats, Johnson says now is the time to make plans to go ashore.

“Please, please, please, do not stay on board your vessel, if at all possible, during the storm, and do not try and venture out in rough conditions,” said Johnson. “In doing that, not only are you putting your own self at risk, but you’re also potentially putting first responders at risk if an emergency situation does arise, and you know, we have to come out and provide assistance.”

FWC says after the storm passes and you notice your vessel is damaged or lost, Call FWC or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.