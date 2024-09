Our area knows all too well what can be lost in a storm, but one Sanibel couple that lost nearly everything in Hurricane Ian found love.

Michele Vikartofsky and Larry Leventhal rode out Ian together and are now going to weather Tropical Storm Helene the same way.

It’s safe to say they’re preparing a little differently than before because now they both have an extra set of hands.

Before Ian, they were strangers, but this couple is proof that all it takes is a storm and some free time to walk around the island, and you may just end up engaged.

“We both were crazy people that stayed. We were neighbors. We had not met. We just met during the hurricane, spent two days walking around after, and now this happened, so Ian brought us together,” Vikartofsky said.

They will be together to weather out another storm, one they feel a lot less concerned about.

“After living through Ian, it’s like you could get through anything,” Vikartofsky said.

Anything, maybe, but Ian’s punch is likely on everyone’s mind.

“People are concerned. Ian was destructive. Ian taught us all a lesson that we never thought would happen here. Storm surge is always predicted, but [it] never happened like Ian, so, yeah, we’ve learned to watch a little bit, be a little bit more careful,” Vikartofsky said.

And this time, this couple will be riding out the storm with a special someone they didn’t have last time.

“It’s all good. We’re so lucky to be here,” Leventhal said.

Vikartofsky said they’re active in a group chat with their neighbors, where they discuss what they’ll do about their vehicles and transportation in the event of bad flooding.

Everyone we spoke with on the island said they are prepared to weather out this storm, and like Vikartofsky said, if they can ride out Ian, they can ride out whatever this may bring.