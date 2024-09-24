SWFL schools affected due to Tropical Storm Helene

As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, schools across Southwest Florida are responding.

Currently, Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

READ MORE Tropical storm Helene forms in NW Caribbean Sea

Due to the evacuation orders affecting several areas, Kingsway Elementary will close at noon on Wednesday to serve as a shelter for residents.

Also, all after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday are canceled with the exception of on-campus daycare programs.

A decision regarding Friday night high school activities will be made once more information on the storm is released.

The Lee County School District is currently monitoring the storm and will update residents on their decision.

The DeSoto County School District will close Thursday, Sept. 26, to prepare for the storm’s potential impacts. All sports and extracurricular activities on Wednesday evening and Thursday will be rescheduled or canceled. They are tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 27.

The Collier County School District said that there will be normal operations on Wednesday. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all activities scheduled at CCPS schools and district sites will be canceled.

Schools will be closed on Thursday.

This closure includes all CCPS schools and district sites, after-school programs, extracurricular activities, including athletic and performing arts practices and competitions, adult and community education classes and district leases.

They expect regular operations on Friday and will communicate if there is a change to this plan.

The Hendry County School District said that at this time, they “do not foresee any implications to our weather that will require any school closings.”

Glades County has not announced anything regarding their public schools.

Florida Gulf Coast University is closing campus to all activities, including all events and classes, beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The university will remain closed through Thursday.

The decision on Friday operations will be announced by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Refer to this article for future school closures.