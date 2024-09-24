SWFL schools affected due to Tropical Storm Helene

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
On Sanibel Island, loss has taught these resilient islanders priceless lessons.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and says they have a strong restoration plan in place to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible in case of scattered outages.
The Weather Authority is now monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, as tropical storm watches have been issued throughout our area.
A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Cape Coral home and stealing multiple items, including a car.
As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, schools across Southwest Florida are responding.
The Charlotte County Commission declared a local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday.
For more than half a decade, a large part of a 63-year-old office building has been sitting half vacant in downtown Fort Myers, a relic from when it first opened as the Inter-County Telephone & Telegraph Company in 1961.
A deputy is recovering after a woman in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office parking lot struck him and fled the scene.
A luxury car rental facility, VIP parking, improved parking lots and parking fees could be in store for Naples Airport.
Ahead of Potential Tropical Storm 9, Southwest Florida residents are racing to prepare for potential flooding by stocking up on sandbags.
Lee County officials want residents to be prepared for the effects of Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecast to become a hurricane.
People in Lee and Charlotte counties are preparing as the Potential Tropical System 9 is monitored this morning.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Tallahassee.
Love Sanibel Back offers businesses a boost and allows the community to support their favorite restaurants, retailers, and island treasures.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Tuesday ahead, with isolated storms expected in the afternoon.
As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, schools across Southwest Florida are responding.
Currently, Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Due to the evacuation orders affecting several areas, Kingsway Elementary will close at noon on Wednesday to serve as a shelter for residents.
Also, all after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday are canceled with the exception of on-campus daycare programs.
A decision regarding Friday night high school activities will be made once more information on the storm is released.
The Lee County School District is currently monitoring the storm and will update residents on their decision.
The DeSoto County School District will close Thursday, Sept. 26, to prepare for the storm’s potential impacts. All sports and extracurricular activities on Wednesday evening and Thursday will be rescheduled or canceled. They are tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 27.
The Collier County School District said that there will be normal operations on Wednesday. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all activities scheduled at CCPS schools and district sites will be canceled.
Schools will be closed on Thursday.
This closure includes all CCPS schools and district sites, after-school programs, extracurricular activities, including athletic and performing arts practices and competitions, adult and community education classes and district leases.
They expect regular operations on Friday and will communicate if there is a change to this plan.
The Hendry County School District said that at this time, they “do not foresee any implications to our weather that will require any school closings.”
Glades County has not announced anything regarding their public schools.
Florida Gulf Coast University is closing campus to all activities, including all events and classes, beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The university will remain closed through Thursday.
The decision on Friday operations will be announced by 3 p.m. Thursday.
Refer to this article for future school closures.