Tracking Tropical Storm Helene on Sanibel Island

On Sanibel Island, loss has taught these resilient islanders priceless lessons.

Still recovering from Hurricane Ian, they are preparing for the possibility of a new threat: Tropical Storm Helene.

It’s a concern that saw people out on Liberty Way packing up their sandbags all day on Tuesday.

WINK News stopped by Ace Hardware on the island earlier in the day Tuesday and saw people buying supplies to board up their houses, so it’s fair to say that Sanibel is preparing.

On the island, people said the things they are the most concerned about deal with roadway flooding and loss of communication.

They said they have the food, the water and the supplies. They just don’t want to relive feeling cut off from everyone by road and by phone, like the did after Hurricane Ian, almost two years ago.

