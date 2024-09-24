Tracking Tropical Storm Helene on Sanibel Island

WINK News
On Sanibel Island, loss has taught these resilient islanders priceless lessons.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and says they have a strong restoration plan in place to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible in case of scattered outages.
The Weather Authority is now monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, as tropical storm watches have been issued throughout our area.
A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Cape Coral home and stealing multiple items, including a car.
As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, schools across Southwest Florida are responding.
The Charlotte County Commission declared a local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday.
For more than half a decade, a large part of a 63-year-old office building has been sitting half vacant in downtown Fort Myers, a relic from when it first opened as the Inter-County Telephone & Telegraph Company in 1961.
A deputy is recovering after a woman in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office parking lot struck him and fled the scene.
A luxury car rental facility, VIP parking, improved parking lots and parking fees could be in store for Naples Airport.
Ahead of Potential Tropical Storm 9, Southwest Florida residents are racing to prepare for potential flooding by stocking up on sandbags.
Lee County officials want residents to be prepared for the effects of Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecast to become a hurricane.
People in Lee and Charlotte counties are preparing as the Potential Tropical System 9 is monitored this morning.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Tallahassee.
Love Sanibel Back offers businesses a boost and allows the community to support their favorite restaurants, retailers, and island treasures.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Tuesday ahead, with isolated storms expected in the afternoon.
Still recovering from Hurricane Ian, they are preparing for the possibility of a new threat: Tropical Storm Helene.
It’s a concern that saw people out on Liberty Way packing up their sandbags all day on Tuesday.
WINK News stopped by Ace Hardware on the island earlier in the day Tuesday and saw people buying supplies to board up their houses, so it’s fair to say that Sanibel is preparing.
On the island, people said the things they are the most concerned about deal with roadway flooding and loss of communication.
They said they have the food, the water and the supplies. They just don’t want to relive feeling cut off from everyone by road and by phone, like the did after Hurricane Ian, almost two years ago.