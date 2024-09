Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Tuesday ahead, with isolated storms expected in the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Looking ahead for Potential Tropical System 9, which is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Helene, will rapidly intensify into a Category 3 hurricane once it reaches landfall. Heavier rainfall is expected along the coastline, totaling 2 -5” for Southwest Florida.

Tuesday

Pleasant conditions continue on Tuesday morning, with some rain and storms in the afternoon.

Isolated rain and storms will develop along the coast for your Tuesday afternoon and evening plans. Highs will be above average and in the lower to mid-90s.

Wednesday

The Weather Authority will track a strengthening hurricane heading into the Southern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

While Wednesday morning looks drier, deep tropical moisture will bring scattered rain and storms into the area for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain bands from the strengthening tropical system will be moving into the area as early as Wednesday evening, with the most impactful weather heading our way for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday

A rapidly strengthening hurricane will pass Southwest Florida offshore throughout the day on Thursday.

While the storm will not directly make landfall in Southwest Florida, we will see impacts from being on the Eastern side of the storm.

These impacts include heavy rain with rain bands and totals of 2 -5″, gusty winds with the highest gusts along our coast and up to 60 mph, and storm surge, with Collier County seeing 2 – 4 feet of surge and Lee and Charlotte Counties seeing 3 – 5 feet of surge, and the threat of tornadoes.

The worst conditions will come our way on Thursday, with high tides and coastal flooding continuing through Friday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

The Weather Authority is watching Potential Tropical System #9 as it develops further in the Western Caribbean.

Additional development is likely as it moves into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the week, with a rapidly strengthening hurricane likely offshore of Southwest Florida on Thursday. The latest forecast is that Helene will strengthen into a major hurricane before landfall along the Big Bend of Florida on Thursday evening and night.

While the storm’s center won’t directly impact Southwest Florida, we’ll see impactful and stormy weather from Wednesday through Thursday and Friday.

These impacts include rain bands with heavy rain moving through, windy conditions with gusts up to 60 mph along the coast, a threat of Tornadoes on Thursday, and a storm surge along the coast arriving on Thursday and continuing through Friday.

Rain

Rain bands with heavy rain will arrive late Wednesday night and continue through Friday. We could see 2 -5″ of rain, with higher totals along the coast.

Winds

Windy conditions, with sustained winds from 20 – 35 mph Thursday and gusts up to 60 mph along the coast. Winds will be breezy on both Wednesday and Friday. Shutters will not be needed, but if you live in a high rise, it is advised that you bring in your patio furniture.

Tornadoes

Since we will be on the Eastern side of the storm, there is always a potential for Tornadoes on Thursday midday and afternoon.

Storm Surge

With a rapidly strengthening system offshore of Southwest Florida, we will see storm surge along the coast arriving on Thursday and lingering through Friday (water levels will stay high for multiple high tide cycles).

Collier County will see 2 – 4 feet of surge, and Lee and Charlotte Counties will see 3 – 5 feet of surge