While some businesses in Collier County have sandbags and closed signs on their doors, others, like Vergina’s, are open and packed.

The manager told WINK News that the restaurant is going to stay open through Thursday, too.

“A lot of people on Fifth avenue are closed, but we’re gonna be open even tomorrow, even tomorrow,” said Vergino’s manager, Augusto Marenco. “There’s gonna be, like, music, we’re gonna be promotions.”

And a lot of people are happy to hear that

“Get beer and relax? This is gonna go easy. I think this one,” said Anthony Cibelli.

“I’m not overly concerned with the hurricane. Yeah. They’re telling us what to do, and I’ll do that,” said Paul Ortenzio.

Of course the anxiety from Hurricane Ian is there, and some people are staying cautious.

“The flooding was very bad,” said another resident. “Even if it doesn’t completely eat us, I’m very concerned about the flooding.”

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall first in Collier County on Thursday morning. WINK News will continue to monitor the storm’s impacts.

