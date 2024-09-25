Fort Myers Beach businesses preparing for Helene

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
We’ve all heard the phrase “The calm before the storm,” and some people were definitely calm at Naples beaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte County held a press conference addressing Hurricane Helene and what officials are doing to help residents, which includes opening a pair of shelters.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
On Tuesday, the domestic violence charges against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro were dismissed.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
Benderson Development, which for 10 years has owned a vacant restaurant building off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers, just paid $40.35 million for its next-door neighbor, Cypress Trace shopping center.
Charlotte County commissioners approved preliminary plat plans for two Lennar Homes subdivisions in the Babcock Ranch area and amended zoning for another developer planning two projects in the Burnt Store Corridor area during a Sept. 24 land-use meeting.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
Nervous Nellie’s shut their doors at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They finished up the preparations by setting up sandbags.
The area under the Matanzas Pass Bridge floods fast.
Leanne Golson is a manager at the Harbor House, which is right under the Matanzas Pass Bridge.
“I’m really nervous,” said Golson.
Time and time again she’s seen storm surge at Fort Myers Beach and said it is no joke.
“We get a lot of water in this area right here,” said Golson.
Hurricane Debby flooded Fort Myers Beach in August. It was a tropical storm when it went through the beach.
HOA president Todd Richardson said the surge soaked the area and ruined the baseboards and flooring.
“All the work that we had done after Ian was just completed, and we took on another eight inches of water, so we’ve had to redo the bottom half of all the commercial units on the lower level since then,” said Richardson.
Danny Timothy is a manager at Nervous Nellie’s he said the business had water damage during Debby.
“The flooding affected us the most,” said Timothy.
He said the business had water damage during Hurricane Debby.
“We had to pump out the elevator,” said Timothy. “It just seems like any kind of rain we get, we get water built up in the street, you know, in any kind of storm surge we get.”
Debby brought 2 to 4 feet of surge. WINK News Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt estimates 3 to 5 feet of storm surge from Helene.