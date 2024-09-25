WINK News

Fort Myers police conducting active investigation on Wilmont Place

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an active scene on Wilmont Place.

Police were seen at the scene at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to FMPD, a search warrant was issued for a residence located on Wilmont Place.

One person has been detained by police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

