How to avoid hurricane scammers

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
We’ve all heard the phrase “The calm before the storm,” and some people were definitely calm at Naples beaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte County held a press conference addressing Hurricane Helene and what officials are doing to help residents, which includes opening a pair of shelters.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
On Tuesday, the domestic violence charges against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro were dismissed.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
Benderson Development, which for 10 years has owned a vacant restaurant building off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers, just paid $40.35 million for its next-door neighbor, Cypress Trace shopping center.
Charlotte County commissioners approved preliminary plat plans for two Lennar Homes subdivisions in the Babcock Ranch area and amended zoning for another developer planning two projects in the Burnt Store Corridor area during a Sept. 24 land-use meeting.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
Watch out for “storm chasers.” The Better Business Bureau said these are fraudulent contractors that often target vulnerable home or business owners after a storm, offering fast repairs for cash upfront, but once they get the money, they disappear, leaving you with unfinished work and empty pockets.
“These are usually out-of-town, unlicensed contractors knocking on your door. Next thing you know, they don’t come back. They’ve taken your money, and the job has not been completed,” said Brian Oglesby, director of public relations at Better Business Bureau.
Be proactive. Research licensed contractors now before the storm hits to avoid being a victim of “storm chasers.”
“Don’t be reactive to someone knocking on your door when you’re in distress. Now is the time to go to the BBB website, get a list of contractors that are accredited and vetted based on industries. Print out that list now while you have electricity,” said Oglesby.
The Better Business Bureau also offers these tips to protect yourself after the storm.
Document everything. Take photos and videos of all damage to your property, contact your insurer and reach out to your adjuster as soon as possible.
Research contractors. Do not pay money upfront until you’ve confirmed they are licensed and insured. Look for the BBB seal. These companies have been vetted for trustworthiness.
The BBB can also help resolve disputes with licensed contractors.
“We find a resolution to about 80% of complaints that are filed with Better Business Bureau,” Oglesby said.
You can easily verify a company’s credibility and reviews. Click here to go to the BBB website.