How to avoid hurricane scammers

There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.

Watch out for “storm chasers.” The Better Business Bureau said these are fraudulent contractors that often target vulnerable home or business owners after a storm, offering fast repairs for cash upfront, but once they get the money, they disappear, leaving you with unfinished work and empty pockets.

“These are usually out-of-town, unlicensed contractors knocking on your door. Next thing you know, they don’t come back. They’ve taken your money, and the job has not been completed,” said Brian Oglesby, director of public relations at Better Business Bureau.

Be proactive. Research licensed contractors now before the storm hits to avoid being a victim of “storm chasers.”

“Don’t be reactive to someone knocking on your door when you’re in distress. Now is the time to go to the BBB website, get a list of contractors that are accredited and vetted based on industries. Print out that list now while you have electricity,” said Oglesby.

The Better Business Bureau also offers these tips to protect yourself after the storm.

Document everything. Take photos and videos of all damage to your property, contact your insurer and reach out to your adjuster as soon as possible.

Research contractors. Do not pay money upfront until you’ve confirmed they are licensed and insured. Look for the BBB seal. These companies have been vetted for trustworthiness.

The BBB can also help resolve disputes with licensed contractors.

“We find a resolution to about 80% of complaints that are filed with Better Business Bureau,” Oglesby said.

You can easily verify a company’s credibility and reviews. Click here to go to the BBB website.