Lee County emergency operations upgraded to level 2

Published: Updated:
Emergency Operations Center

In Lee County, the emergency operations center has been activated to a level 2.

A Level 2 means emergency operations elements are activated and include additional staff and extended work hours.

This means you can call the emergency information hotline at 239-533-0622.

For non-emergencies, you can call 239-493-39000 or simply dial 211 to reach the United Way. Non-emergency office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If it’s urgent or life-threatening, you should still call 911.

