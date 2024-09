WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA‘s new regulations.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt went to Fort Myers Beach to see Rick on the Roof’s new house off Estero Boulevard.

We know he’s seen a lot. Rick Loughrey lost his home in Hurricane Ian, but now, he told WINK his new home is just about liveable.

This is why Hurricane Helene scares him: he doesn’t want to lose all this progress.

Loughrey is not one to back down from a storm or a fight.

After all, we can’t forget how he earned the nickname Rick on the Roof.

He’s known as the man who sat on top of his roof in protest for days, the year after Ian.

But Loughrey wasn’t on his roof Wednesday afternoon, he was in his garage prepping for Helene.

“Cleaning up job site, so making sure everything’s as secure as we can make it for our neighbors, for ourselves,” said Loughrey.

The Fort Myers Beach man became the talk of the town after Ian washed away his home.

Loughrey was told he couldn’t rebuild it or his garage. But sitting on the roof did the trick.

Loughrey and his wife Amy won their fight.

Now, two years later: “We’re 99% done with the home,” he said.

And they sure as heck don’t want Helene ruining what they fought for.

“Our biggest concern right now is across the street, you know, there’s a lot of loose material over there. They have trusses, they have mobile units. They have mobile trailer offices and a trailer,” Loughrey explained. “If the water did get up and over that property and push that into the street, then it could be problematic for us, coming at us.”

Loughrey’s rebuilt home is eight feet above ground level. WINK News Weather Authority Zach Maloch expects Fort Myers Beach to get three to five feet of storm surge, but Loughrey told WINK he’s not getting too comfortable.

“As Ian taught us, storm surge doesn’t mean just three to five feet. It means waves for us,” he said.

But no matter what Helene brings, the Loughreys said they are ready.

“We’re not stopping here. We’re just kind of finished what we started. You know, we’re not going anywhere. We already proved that,” said Loughrey.

As for Rick on the Roof, he’s not planning to live up to his nickname unless he has to.

“Not unless I have to patch a hole. If there’s a leak, I’ll get on the roof. That’s the only way I plan to get on a roof,” he said.

