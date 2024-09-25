River Park community concerned about flooding during Helene

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
We’ve all heard the phrase “The calm before the storm,” and some people were definitely calm at Naples beaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte County held a press conference addressing Hurricane Helene and what officials are doing to help residents, which includes opening a pair of shelters.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
On Tuesday, the domestic violence charges against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro were dismissed.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
Benderson Development, which for 10 years has owned a vacant restaurant building off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers, just paid $40.35 million for its next-door neighbor, Cypress Trace shopping center.
Charlotte County commissioners approved preliminary plat plans for two Lennar Homes subdivisions in the Babcock Ranch area and amended zoning for another developer planning two projects in the Burnt Store Corridor area during a Sept. 24 land-use meeting.
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. Many residents are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
The River Park Community sits near the Naples Design District between Goodlette Frank Road and US 41.
Debra Commodore is a resident of the River Park Community, and she said she is worried about Helene.
“We’re scared. You know, we’re scared,” said Commodore. “We have canals, canals hitting us this way. Canal hitting us this way. We’re surrounded, we gotta go.”
While some Floridians prepare for Hurricane Helene, The Commodore’s are packing.
“Getting ready to get up out of here so that we can go to a hotel on high run,” said Commodore.
They’re leaving their River Park Community in Naples, one of the lowest-lying places in the city.
This is happening during her and her husband’s birthday weekend.
“Once bitten, twice shy. This was a lot. We just got in our house last May, so we’ve only been inside for a year,” said Debra Commodore.
“We were in Vegas when Ian hit us, so we had to fight our way back from Vegas,” said Debra Commodore. “That was a lot to get here. And then when we got here, there was no place, no hotels, no nothing.”
Ian left them in a hotel for over 6 months. Although they know Helene isn’t expected to bring what Ian did to River Park, they’ve learned their lesson.
“When you know better, you do better. And that’s all we trying to do,” said Commodore. “Do better because none of us want to face what we face.”
Vincent Keeys with the Collier County NAACP taught that lesson, and no one in this community will forget it.
“They have just gotten to the point that they’ve recovered from hurricane Ian,” said Keeys.
“For anyone to say that we’re going to experience the kind of hurricane that they’re talking about is enough to put us in a panic attack,” said Keeys.
“We’re just praying right now, but I can’t stay here and watch it,” said Debra Commodore.
The NAACP is passing out sandbags and tracking who stays in River Park and who is evacuating.
Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.