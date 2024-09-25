Shoppers getting last minute supplies to prepare for Helene

WINK News
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
We’ve all heard the phrase “The calm before the storm,” and some people were definitely calm at Naples beaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte County held a press conference addressing Hurricane Helene and what officials are doing to help residents, which includes opening a pair of shelters.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
On Tuesday, the domestic violence charges against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro were dismissed.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
Benderson Development, which for 10 years has owned a vacant restaurant building off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers, just paid $40.35 million for its next-door neighbor, Cypress Trace shopping center.
Charlotte County commissioners approved preliminary plat plans for two Lennar Homes subdivisions in the Babcock Ranch area and amended zoning for another developer planning two projects in the Burnt Store Corridor area during a Sept. 24 land-use meeting.
Shelves are picked clean of water, paper towels, batteries and more.
Many shoppers were out and about on Wednesday getting their last-minute supplies before Hurricane Helene is set to affect Southwest Florida on Thursday.
“I’m just getting some food items and some paper items in case over the next couple days we lose power,” said Acathy Watts, Costco shopper.
Lauren Clarke, a Fort Myers resident, gave us a pro tip.
“Being that I have seen a lot of storms that have hit Southwest Florida over the last couple of years, you kind of just learn what to do. Definitely don’t wait until the last minute, of course. Whenever my family and I started to hear about this last week, we started getting things in place.”
Though the storm poses some threat to SWFL, most people are staying calm while getting their food, water and power supplies just in case.