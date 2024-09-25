WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Hurricane Helene forecast to strengthen into Category 4 storm

Shoppers getting last minute supplies to prepare for Helene

Author: Zoe Warner
Published: Updated:

Right now, many people are working to prepare for Hurricane Helene, but some people are running into a hard time at the stores.

Shelves are picked clean of water, paper towels, batteries and more.

Many shoppers were out and about on Wednesday getting their last-minute supplies before Hurricane Helene is set to affect Southwest Florida on Thursday.

“I’m just getting some food items and some paper items in case over the next couple days we lose power,” said Acathy Watts, Costco shopper.

Lauren Clarke, a Fort Myers resident, gave us a pro tip.

“Being that I have seen a lot of storms that have hit Southwest Florida over the last couple of years, you kind of just learn what to do. Definitely don’t wait until the last minute, of course. Whenever my family and I started to hear about this last week, we started getting things in place.”

Though the storm poses some threat to SWFL, most people are staying calm while getting their food, water and power supplies just in case.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.